Netflix took back the Emmy nominations crown from HBO, but didn't have the most nominated show Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

· Netflix nabbed 160 total Emmy nominations on Tuesday, followed by HBO with 107.

· Netflix first surpassed HBO in nominations in 2018, breaking the latter's 17-year streak for most nominations.

· But HBO had the most nominated series this year with "Watchmen," which gained 26 nods.

