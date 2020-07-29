Global  
 

Amazon has started free grocery deliveries to some Prime members in the UK. The boss of British grocer Waitrose called it a 'nuclear' option in the battle for online shopping supremacy.

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Amazon has started free grocery deliveries to some Prime members in the UK. The boss of British grocer Waitrose called it a 'nuclear' option in the battle for online shopping supremacy.· Amazon has rolled out free grocery deliveries to UK Prime members through Amazon Fresh. 
· Amazon Fresh is available in London and the south-east, but the service is expected to roll out nationwide by Christmas. 
· The service previously required a fee on top of Prime membership. Now, customers will not be charged...
