Amazon has started free grocery deliveries to some Prime members in the UK. The boss of British grocer Waitrose called it a 'nuclear' option in the battle for online shopping supremacy. Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

· Amazon has rolled out free grocery deliveries to UK Prime members through Amazon Fresh.· Amazon Fresh is available in London and the south-east, but the service is expected to roll out nationwide by Christmas.· The service previously required a fee on top of Prime membership. Now, customers will not be charged


