Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Spider-Man iPhone XS Max Case $28, more Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon offers the OtterBox Symmetry Spider-Man iPhone XS Max Case for *$28.48 shipped*. Typically fetching $44 direct from OtterBox, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring a dual layer construction, OtterBox’s Symmetry case keeps your iPhone protected without adding too much bulk. It’s said to stand up to drops or falls and thanks to a raised edge, keeps your handset’s screen scratch-free when resting on a table. Plus, this style comes wrapped in a red and black design complete with Spider-Man’s iconic motif on the back. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 165 customers.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Anker’s new PowerExtend Charger drops to *$50*, more from *$12* in latest sale

· TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Earbuds: *$27* (Reg. $45) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable: *$10* (Reg. $15) | Amazon



· w/ code *1USBCTOL*



· Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker: *$31* (Reg. $56) | Amazon



· w/ code *TBMIC30FCN*



· TP-Link’s In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug hits new 2020 low at *$23* (Save 42%)

· Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Pro Case: *$10* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· ESR Metal Frame 10W Qi Charger: *$12* (Reg. $21) | Amazon



· w/ code *ECHARGER*



· Aukey Omnia 65W USB-C PD Charger *$26* (Reg. $38) | Amazon



· w/ code *COTRGFTN*



· Score a $114 discount on the renewed Bose ANC Headphones 700 at* $285*

· UGREEN Smartphone Desk Stand:* $10* (Reg. $14) | Amazon



· w/ code *UGREENSD324*



· ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Pad:* $14* (Reg. $24) | Amazon



· w/ code* 40OFFWLS*



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Anker Powerline USB C Cable: *$15* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· UGREEN 18W USB-C Car Charger: *$7* (Reg. $11) | Amazon



· w/ code *UGREENSD780*



· Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Rugged Case: *$22* (Reg. $40) | Amazon

· TCL True Wireless Earbuds:* $56* (Reg. $80) | Amazon



· w/ code *SDTCLSALE*



· 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock:* $15* (Reg. $29) | Amazon



· w/ code *45DJ6EWB*



· Sonos Playbase upgrades your home theater with AirPlay 2 at *$530* (Save $169)

· UGREEN 2-Port Car Charger: *$5* (Reg. $8) | Amazon



· w/ code *UGREENSD780*



more…



The post Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Spider-Man iPhone XS Max Case $28, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

