Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The Sunglass Hut Semi-Annual Sale takes *up to 50% off* select styles of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ralph Lauren, and many more. Prices are as marked. Plus, when you apply promo code* 60OFF2* at checkout, receive *$60 off* your second pair of sunglasses. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals is the Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses that are currently marked down to *$130*, which is $26 off the original rate. These sunglasses are polarized and designed to be flattering on an array of face shapes. Best of all, you can find them in thirteen color options too. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the new Travis Matthew Sunglass Collection for summer.

The post Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
