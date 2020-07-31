Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy TikTok's US operations (MSFT) Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· President Donald Trump reportedly plans to direct China's ByteDance to divest its ownership of social media app TikTok's US operations.

· Fox Business Network's Charles Gasparino reports Microsoft is in talks to buy the stake.

· Microsoft and TIkTok have yet to respond to requests for more information.

