Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy TikTok's US operations (MSFT)
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
· President Donald Trump reportedly plans to direct China's ByteDance to divest its ownership of social media app TikTok's US operations.
· Fox Business Network's Charles Gasparino reports Microsoft is in talks to buy the stake.
· Microsoft and TIkTok have yet to respond to requests for more information.
