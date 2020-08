Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20



On Digital Trends Live today: Pregame Founder Ciara Pressler joins for Work / Life - helping find passion in your work; Breaking down the top tech news stories of the week in Tech Briefs - big tech.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 19 hours ago

Man Gets Revenge on Ex With 'Chewbacca Roar Contest'



CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA — A man in Australia has taken an act of bizarre revenge on his ex, by asking people to pretend to be Chewbacca. The man tacked 'Chewbacca Roar Contest' posters around town,.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:12 Published 1 day ago