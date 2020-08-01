Driving a new Honda CR-V Hybrid made me question my loyalty to my old Toyota RAV-4
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () · I own a 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and I love the crossover. But I recently drove a new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.
· I really, really liked the CR-V Hybrid, now available in the US market.
· Here's the thing: I always like Hondas better than Toyotas — they're fun to drive.
· But I've often ended up buying Toyotas, and I...
J.D. Power announced its second-annual ranking of the car companies with the best brand loyalty.
Honda came in third with 58.7% of Honda owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.
Toyota..