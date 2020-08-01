Meet the 15 power players leading $43 billion Australian software giant Atlassian to growth in tough times, even as it competes with Microsoft (TEAM)
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () · The $43 billion Australian software giant Atlassian has stayed resilient through the coronavirus pandemic, as its catalog of collaboration software drove thousands of new customers during the remote work boom.
· One of Atlassian's top priorities is investing aggressively in its cloud products, as well as making sure they...
Cord-cutting is still happening at a rate of knots whilst, for many viewers, traditional appointment-to-view TV is a thing of the past. Amid these shifting audience behaviors, it would be tempting for..