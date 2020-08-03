PlayStation 5 will support PS4 controllers, but only for playing PS4 games Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Image: Sony



Sony is confirming today that its existing PS4 controller will not work with PS5 games. “We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” says Sony in a statement confirming the company’s plans.



Sony says that existing DualShock 4 controllers and officially licensed third-party PS4 controllers “will work with supported PS4 games.” Sony doesn’t list its supported games, but the company does confirm that officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games. Sony’s existing PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will also work... Image: SonySony is confirming today that its existing PS4 controller will not work with PS5 games. “We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” says Sony in a statement confirming the company’s plans.Sony says that existing DualShock 4 controllers and officially licensed third-party PS4 controllers “will work with supported PS4 games.” Sony doesn’t list its supported games, but the company does confirm that officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games. Sony’s existing PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will also work... 👓 View full article

