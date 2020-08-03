PlayStation 5 will support PS4 controllers, but only for playing PS4 games
Sony is confirming today that its existing PS4 controller will not work with PS5 games. “We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” says Sony in a statement confirming the company’s plans.
Sony says that existing DualShock 4 controllers and officially licensed third-party PS4 controllers “will work with supported PS4 games.” Sony doesn’t list its supported games, but the company does confirm that officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games. Sony’s existing PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will also work...
Sony has announced two TVs as part of the new 'Ready for Playstation 5' designation, offering game-ready models and features that will support the PS5 at launch later this year. Sony Bravia X900H, a 4K Android TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. While, Sony Z8H 8K LED Smart TV is available in 75-inch and 85-inch sizes. Over and above their specific benefits for gaming, both monitors have an additional feature called - Bravia Game Mode. This will allow PS5 to automatically play games on TV's lowest latency setting, and it lets the user wake both the PS5 and TV simultaneously with a single press of the DualShock 5 controller.
One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game 'Horizon Zero Dawn', would be making its way to PC on August 7. According to The Verge, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store for USD 49.99. The Sony-owned developer behind the hit title, Guerilla Games released a new trailer for the complete edition of 'Horizon Zero Dawn'. The ninety-second trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultrawide display support, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller options. Additionally, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' is the first PS4 exclusive that will make the move to a second platform. Last month, during Sony's PS5 event, Guerrilla announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to 'Horizon Zero Dawn' called 'Horizon Forbidden West'. However, there is no release window, currently, for the anticipated follow-up.