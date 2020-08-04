Trump wants the Treasury to get a substantial cut of any TikTok acquisition. China's state media says that would be 'open robbery.' Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

· President Trump said on Monday TikTok has a deadline of September 15 to sell its US business or it will be "out of business in the United States."

· Trump also said a "substantial portion" of the any sale of the app should go to the US treasury.

