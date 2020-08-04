Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring as the carmaker reinvents itself (F) Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

· Ford said CEO Jim Hackett will retire in October, and be replaced by COO Jim Farley.

· Hackett took over as CEO in 2017 and had been leading an $11-billion restructuring of Ford's business.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring, to be replaced by COO Jim Farley, the automaker... · Ford said CEO Jim Hackett will retire in October, and be replaced by COO Jim Farley.· Hackett took over as CEO in 2017 and had been leading an $11-billion restructuring of Ford's business.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring, to be replaced by COO Jim Farley, the automaker 👓 View full article

