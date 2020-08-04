|
Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring as the carmaker reinvents itself (F)
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
· Ford said CEO Jim Hackett will retire in October, and be replaced by COO Jim Farley.
· Hackett took over as CEO in 2017 and had been leading an $11-billion restructuring of Ford's business.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring, to be replaced by COO Jim Farley, the automaker...
|
|
|
|
