Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring as the carmaker reinvents itself (F)

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring as the carmaker reinvents itself (F)· Ford said CEO Jim Hackett will retire in October, and be replaced by COO Jim Farley.
· Hackett took over as CEO in 2017 and had been leading an $11-billion restructuring of Ford's business.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring, to be replaced by COO Jim Farley, the automaker...
