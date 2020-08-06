The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the right phone at the very wrong price Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

If you don’t want to spend $1,300 or $1,450 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung has an affordable option for you: the Galaxy Note 20. Like last year’s Note 10, the Note 20 is a less-loaded handset, meant to bring the Note experience to a less-demanding crowd that still wants all the productivity benefits provided by the S pen.



It could have been one of the best phones of the year. Samsung has made all the right moves with the Note 20, prioritizing a big screen, top-of-the-line processor, 5G modem, and excellent camera. Looking at the spec sheet, I’d expect the Note 20 to cost about $799, maybe even $750 like the S10e. Either price would make the Note 20 one of the best premium Android values this side of the OnePlus 7T.



