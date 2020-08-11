Meet the 27-year-old Stanford grad who impressed Peter Thiel at a meet-&-greet and inspired the billionaire entrepreneur to invest in his crypto startup the next day Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· *Alexander Liegl is the CEO at Layer1, a bitcoin-mining startup that raised $50 million in Series A funding from Peter Thiel and Shasta Ventures in 2019. *Before Layer1, Liegl launched a startup, Apax Labs, that helped the Mexican government detect tax fraud.

· In 2018, Liegl pitched an idea for an activist hedge fund for... · *Alexander Liegl is the CEO at Layer1, a bitcoin-mining startup that raised $50 million in Series A funding from Peter Thiel and Shasta Ventures in 2019. *Before Layer1, Liegl launched a startup, Apax Labs, that helped the Mexican government detect tax fraud.· In 2018, Liegl pitched an idea for an activist hedge fund for 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this