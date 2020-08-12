Global  
 

The Rock is No. 1 on the highest-paid actors list from Forbes again this year — with help from Netflix

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 August 2020
The Rock is No. 1 on the highest-paid actors list from Forbes again this year — with help from Netflix· Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid actors in the world for the second year in a row with $87.5 million.
· Johnson is set to earn $23.5 million from Netflix's upcoming action movie "Red Notice." His costar, Ryan Reynolds, came in at No. 2 on Forbes' list.
· Other actors on the list include...
 Dwayne Johnson has topped Forbes magazine's Highest Paid Actors list for the second year in a row.

