The Rock is No. 1 on the highest-paid actors list from Forbes again this year — with help from Netflix Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

· Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid actors in the world for the second year in a row with $87.5 million.

· Johnson is set to earn $23.5 million from Netflix's upcoming action movie "Red Notice." His costar, Ryan Reynolds, came in at No. 2 on Forbes' list.

· Other actors on the list include... · Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid actors in the world for the second year in a row with $87.5 million.· Johnson is set to earn $23.5 million from Netflix's upcoming action movie "Red Notice." His costar, Ryan Reynolds, came in at No. 2 on Forbes' list.· Other actors on the list include 👓 View full article

