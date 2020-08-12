Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The man behind the fuel cell-powered XP-1 hypercar doesn't want to sell cars. He wants to sell hydrogen.

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The man behind the fuel cell-powered XP-1 hypercar doesn't want to sell cars. He wants to sell hydrogen.· Hyperion CEO Angelo Kafantaris has positioned himself as a leading advocate for hydrogen as the alternative-energy choice for the future.
· Hydrogen has been seen as losing out to battery-electric technology in the auto industry, even though hydrogen is abundant and, with fuel-cells, offers a lightweight counterpoint for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gadgetmanjay

Gadget Man Jay Ltd The man behind the fuel cell-powered XP-1 hypercar doesn't want to sell cars. He wants to sell hydrogen.… https://t.co/X1C9FJL79d 1 minute ago