The man behind the fuel cell-powered XP-1 hypercar doesn't want to sell cars. He wants to sell hydrogen.
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
· Hyperion CEO Angelo Kafantaris has positioned himself as a leading advocate for hydrogen as the alternative-energy choice for the future.
· Hydrogen has been seen as losing out to battery-electric technology in the auto industry, even though hydrogen is abundant and, with fuel-cells, offers a lightweight counterpoint for...
