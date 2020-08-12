Global  
 

Hyper Scape is having a rough launch on Twitch

The Verge Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Hyper Scape is having a rough launch on Twitch

Ubisoft entered the crowded battle royale market yesterday with Hyper Scape, a new first-person shooter promising a unique twist on the crowded formula. Ahead of its release, the game looked like it had potential to be a big hit on Twitch, even topping the streaming giant’s most-viewed charts the day it was announced and its technical test first went live. Sadly, the hype for Ubisoft’s futuristic free-to-play game has fallen off significantly, as it’s now pulling in abysmal viewership just one day after release on console and PC.

As of this afternoon, Hyper Scape has over 240,000 followers and just 11,000 viewers tuning in to watch various content creators stream it live. (Compare that to Fall Guys, another battle royale game that...
