I got nowhere near the limits of the $46,000 MINI JCW GP — the fastest, most intense MINI ever made
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () · I tested a $47,500 MINI John Cooper Works GP, the fastest street-legal MINI in history, and a car intended to be used for track attacks more so than everyday life.
· The 2021 MINI JCW GP is a two-seater with a punchy, 301-horsepower, turbocharged four-cylinder than matched up with various go-fast goodies, from an eight-speed...
A rarity with racing genes sets new benchmarks for performance in the premium small car segment. The new MINI John Cooper Works GP is the fastest model of the British brand that has ever been approved..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:58Published
Tweets about this
Kevin Smith@daniel_melling All three of those things the road the landfill water district up until 10 years ago we're nowhere… https://t.co/r9j69Gyf8D 5 hours ago
cam@firstshinigami You was just ready for yami to give you bubble guts i promise you're nowhere near them limits bby💚 12 hours ago