Amid rising US-China trade tensions, electronics manufacturers like Foxconn will need to build facilities within the markets they plan to sell
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () · Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn announced it has shifted production away from China, and will continue doing so.
· And this shift comes in response to escalating tensions between the US and China.
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn announced that 30% of its production capacity now resides outside of...
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as rising telecommuting demand offset slowing smartphone sales. Francis Maguire reports.
