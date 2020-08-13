Amid rising US-China trade tensions, electronics manufacturers like Foxconn will need to build facilities within the markets they plan to sell Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

· Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn announced it has shifted production away from China, and will continue doing so.

· And this shift comes in response to escalating tensions between the US and China.



