Amid rising US-China trade tensions, electronics manufacturers like Foxconn will need to build facilities within the markets they plan to sell

Business Insider Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Amid rising US-China trade tensions, electronics manufacturers like Foxconn will need to build facilities within the markets they plan to sell· Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn announced it has shifted production away from China, and will continue doing so.
· And this shift comes in response to escalating tensions between the US and China.

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn announced that 30% of its production capacity now resides outside of...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Foxconn posts better-than-expected Q2 profit

Foxconn posts better-than-expected Q2 profit 01:22

 Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as rising telecommuting demand offset slowing smartphone sales. Francis Maguire reports.

