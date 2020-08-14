Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says Apple fight is about ‘basic freedoms of all consumers and developers’

The Verge Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says Apple fight is about ‘basic freedoms of all consumers and developers’Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has issued a series of public comments on his personal Twitter account regarding the legal fight the Fortnite creator initiated with Apple yesterday, following the iPhone maker’s removal of the game from the App Store. In the four-part thread, Sweeney says the fight isn’t about money. Rather, he says Epic is fighting for “the basic freedoms of all consumers and developers.”

“At the most basic level, we’re fighting for the freedom of people who bought smartphones to install apps from sources of their choosing, the freedom for creators of apps to distribute them as they choose, and the freedom of both groups to do business directly,” Sweeney tweeted. “The primary opposing argument is: ‘Smartphone markers can do...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report

TikTok's Secret Data Harvesting Exposed: Report 02:16

 BEIJING — TikTok engaged in a banned data-collecting process that harvested highly personalized information from its users for more than a year, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal has found. The popular short-video app owned by China's ByteDance collected MAC addresses, which are...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tim Sweeney (game developer) Tim Sweeney (game developer) American games developer


Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple and Google remove Fortnite from app stores

 The maker of the popular online game Fortnite is suing tech giants Apple and Google after they removed the game from their app stores. CNET senior producer Dan..
CBS News

How Apple’s 30% App Store Cut Became a Boon and a Headache

 App makers like the game company Epic and the music service Spotify are challenging Apple’s right to a large cut of their sales. Regulators have taken notice.
NYTimes.com

Facebook says Apple's app store fees hurt small businesses

 The social-networking giant wants to offer small businesses the ability to do online events without Apple taking a cut.
CBS News
Apple Watch 6 Release Date Leaked [Video]

Apple Watch 6 Release Date Leaked

Apple Watch 6 Release Date Leaked

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Epic Games Epic Games American video game company

Vergecast: the app store chaos episode

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

This week on The Vergecast, a topic very aligned with the theme of this podcast dominated the show: antitrust in the..
The Verge

Fortnite developer Epic Games sues Apple and Google after it is kicked out of app stores

 Fortnite developer Epic Games has sued Apple and Google, accusing them of using their app stores unfairly. The lawsuits came after both technology companies..
WorldNews

Fortnite: Epic Games sues Google and Apple over app store bans

 Both removed the hit game from their app stores after its maker bypassed their payment systems.
BBC News
Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores [Video]

Apple and Google boot "Fortnite" from app stores

Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

App Store (iOS) App Store (iOS) Digital application distribution platform for iOS

Fortnite for Android has also been kicked off the Google Play Store

 Image: OnePlus

Following its removal from the Apple App Store, Fortnite has also been kicked off of the Google Play Store for Android. Earlier today,..
The Verge

Epic rallies Fortnite players against Apple with a warning that they’ll miss the next season

 Image: Epic Games

Apple has banned Fortnite from the App Store for violating store policies, and Epic is rallying players against the iPhone maker in..
The Verge

Fortnite has suddenly vanished from the App Store – here’s why Fortnite chapter 2 season ...

 Fortnite suddenly disappeared from the App Store, and while we haven’t heard an official reason yet, it was almost certainly removed because the game..
WorldNews

Watch Epic’s Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite short mocking Apple right here

 Image: Epic Games

Epic just premiered a new short mocking Apple shortly after the iPhone-maker kicked Fortnite from the App Store for violating its..
The Verge

Fortnite 2017 video game developed by Epic Games

Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store [Video]

Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store

Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Apple has finally met its Fortnite match

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple’s walled garden gets an epic test
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Epic Games Battle With Apple & Google; Actor David Arquette Joins | Digital Trends Live 8.14.20 [Video]

Epic Games Battle With Apple & Google; Actor David Arquette Joins | Digital Trends Live 8.14.20

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
THE FIGHT movie clip - Hate mail [Video]

THE FIGHT movie clip - Hate mail

THE FIGHT movie clip - Hate mail - Plot synopsis: The Fight is an inspiring, emotional insider look at how these important battles are fought and the legal gladiators on the front lines fighting them...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:50Published
Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos & Cook grilled| US Congress anti-trust hearing | Oneindia News [Video]

Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos & Cook grilled| US Congress anti-trust hearing | Oneindia News

Top tech company CEOs were grilled for over 5 hours by US lawmakers in an anti-trust hearing to determine whether their massive power and influence was bad for competition and consumers. Facebook’s..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Google, Apple Remove Fortnite From Their App Stores

Google, Apple Remove Fortnite From Their App Stores Watch VideoOne of the world's most popular video games has been pulled from Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store for Android.  The companies said...
Newsy Also reported by •FossbytesMacRumours.comThe WrapThe VergeMashableengadgeteBaums WorldIndependent

Apple just removed 'Fortnite' from the App Store and the company behind the game fired back with a scathing video that roasts the iPhone-maker's most iconic ad (AAPL)

Apple just removed 'Fortnite' from the App Store and the company behind the game fired back with a scathing video that roasts the iPhone-maker's most iconic ad (AAPL) · Epic Games, the company behind "Fortnite," aired a video on Thursday roasting Apple and its iconic "1984" television ad, after Apple yanked the game from the...
Business Insider Also reported by •MacRumours.comengadgeteBaums WorldIndependent

'Fortnite's' Epic Games learned how to evade Apple's 30% rate before it got kicked off the App Store. Here's why developers have long been concerned by the fee. (AAPL)

'Fortnite's' Epic Games learned how to evade Apple's 30% rate before it got kicked off the App Store. Here's why developers have long been concerned by the fee. (AAPL) · Apple just yanked the "Fortnite" app from its store after Epic Games added an in-game direct payment option for players. · The new option would mean that...
Business Insider


Tweets about this