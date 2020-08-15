Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Dorsey says he adopted his strict routine of diet, exercise, and meditation after becoming CEO of Twitter 'just to stay above water' (SQ, TWTR)

Business Insider Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Jack Dorsey says he adopted his strict routine of diet, exercise, and meditation after becoming CEO of Twitter 'just to stay above water' (SQ, TWTR)· Jack Dorsey said his strict diet, exercise, and meditation regimen is the result of taking on his second CEO position at Twitter. 
· During an appearance on "The Boardroom: Out of Office" podcast hosted by NBA star Kevin Durant's manager, Rich Kleiman, Dorsey was asked why he's willing to put up with the stress of running...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pittsburgh Is Participating in Jack Dorsey's 'Guaranteed Income' Program [Video]

Pittsburgh Is Participating in Jack Dorsey's 'Guaranteed Income' Program

Pittsburgh Is Participating in Jack Dorsey's 'Guaranteed Income' Program Mayor Bill Peduto confirmed the city's participation. Eligible residents in Pittsburgh and 15 other cities will..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Why American women are prioritizing both their physical and mental wellness [Video]

Why American women are prioritizing both their physical and mental wellness

Four in 10 American women have experienced a health scare that has made them reevaluate their lifestyle, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 American women aged 25 to 50 about their health..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20 [Video]

SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by SHAMELESS actor Jeremy Allen White discussing his indie thriller THE RENTAL; Editor Rick Marshall joins for Reel News, breaking down what's happening in..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Tweets about this

mahendr13916045

mahendra RT @businessinsider: Jack Dorsey says he adopted his strict routine of diet, exercise, and meditation after becoming CEO of Twitter 'just t… 7 minutes ago

sonoyama8777

園子　SonokoY Jack Dorsey says he adopted his strict routine of diet, exercise, and meditation after becoming CEO of Twitter 'jus… https://t.co/44noJpZHvP 11 minutes ago