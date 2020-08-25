|
Jack Dorsey says he doesn't use any Facebook products and that he and Mark Zuckerberg have 'different approaches' (FB, TWTR)
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
· Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he doesn't "use a lot of Facebook products — any, actually."
· Dorsey discussed his social media habits during a recent appearance on "The Boardroom: Out of Office" podcast, hosted by Kevin Durant's manager, Rich Kleiman.
· Kleiman asked Dorsey if he and Mark Zuckerberg "have beef," to which...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this