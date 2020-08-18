Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged at the massive Sturgis Rally, one of the biggest gatherings during the pandemic. Mapping their phone data shows where they traveled across the US.

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged at the massive Sturgis Rally, one of the biggest gatherings during the pandemic. Mapping their phone data shows where they traveled across the US.· Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged in Sturgis, South Dakota, in the first week of August for a massive annual rally. It was one of the biggest public gatherings in the US since the COVID-19 outbreak.
· Newly released phone location data shows where people traveled to attend the rally. The data shows people converging...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Hundreds of Thai students protest outside government education offices

Hundreds of Thai students protest outside government education offices 00:47

 Hundreds of Thai students protested against the country's government with a rally outside the Ministry of Education in Bangkok, Thailand, today (Aug 19). The youngsters are joining a growing movement of young people showing their anger at the military government who seized power with a coup in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally [Video]

Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally

There were angry scenes as protesters clashed with police when the Thai Education Minister confronted a student rally today (August 19). Hundreds of High School pupils staged a sit down protest..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:30Published
Soulless thief had 'two-day hooker spree after stealing cash from Buddhist temple' [Video]

Soulless thief had 'two-day hooker spree after stealing cash from Buddhist temple'

A soulless thief stole thousands of pounds from a Buddhist temple to go on a hooker spending spree. Somchai Laikhao, 48, admitted raiding the monks' sleeping quarters and stealing 200,000 Baht in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:22Published
Thousands gather in Minsk for biggest protest in Belarus history after election controversy [Video]

Thousands gather in Minsk for biggest protest in Belarus history after election controversy

After authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko, claimed to have secured 80% of the vote in a presidential election, the public's view of his legitimacy is in tatters and his regime faces its..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:36Published

Tweets about this

DorothyGrady7

Dorothy Grady Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged at the massive Sturgis Rally, one of the biggest gather... https://t.co/25J9ummlc2 via @YahooNews 22 hours ago

Chuckndeb94

Debbie Roman Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged at the massive Sturgis Rally, one of the biggest gatherings during the pa… https://t.co/1kemcpXyI7 1 day ago

CMarPA

Claudia 🐾😺🌊 RT @KopaJude: Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged at the massive Sturgis Rally, one of the biggest gatherings during the pandemic. Ma… 1 day ago

KopaJude

Jude Kopa Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged at the massive Sturgis Rally, one of the biggest gatherings during the pa… https://t.co/YVifeJvFFn 1 day ago

swordedge

David Eckard @drkiki Got another one. We KNOW they fools went to Sturgis anyway. So some firms tracked their phone location dat… https://t.co/dvjAdOfEWS 1 day ago

BRGuidry1

B. R. Guidry Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged at the massive Sturgis Rally, one of the biggest gatherings during the pa… https://t.co/xuJLFprrzO 1 day ago

KlitzingChris

Exodus 10🙏 😷 Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged at the massive Sturgis Rally, one of the biggest gather... https://t.co/3lKjrU5oSF via @Yahoo 1 day ago

G2Limanable

G2Limanable Hundreds of thousands of bikers converged at the massive Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, one of the biggest gatherings du… https://t.co/zN1mlWH7Fi 2 days ago