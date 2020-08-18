The company behind the world's first subscription-based EV plans to go public soon — take a look inside its 'loft on wheels' Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Canoo has unveiled what it says will be the world's first subscription-only electric vehicle, which is set to be launch by 2022.

· The vehicle can seat seven people and has an interior that was designed to look more like a living room sofa than actual car seats.

