The company behind the world's first subscription-based EV plans to go public soon — take a look inside its 'loft on wheels'

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The company behind the world's first subscription-based EV plans to go public soon — take a look inside its 'loft on wheels'· Canoo has unveiled what it says will be the world's first subscription-only electric vehicle, which is set to be launch by 2022.
· The vehicle can seat seven people and has an interior that was designed to look more like a living room sofa than actual car seats.
· Canoo will go public after its merger with Hennessy Capital...
