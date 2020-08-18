The company behind the world's first subscription-based EV plans to go public soon — take a look inside its 'loft on wheels'
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () · Canoo has unveiled what it says will be the world's first subscription-only electric vehicle, which is set to be launch by 2022.
· The vehicle can seat seven people and has an interior that was designed to look more like a living room sofa than actual car seats.
· Canoo will go public after its merger with Hennessy Capital...
The Leviathan is the pride of Canada's Wonderland, the biggest theme park in the country. It is the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Canada and it is ranked number eight in the world. It peaks at 93.3m high (306 feet) and rockets thrill seekers around a track that measures 1.67km (1 mile)...
A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Tweets about this
Hammer D. Lane RT @BySilent: The company behind the world's first subscription-based EV plans to go public soon — take a look inside its 'loft on wheels'… 9 hours ago