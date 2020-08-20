|
Google Maps will show wildfire boundaries in near real time
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Google’s new wildfire-mapping feature includes wildfire boundaries, top news stories, and official updates. | Image: Google
Type in the name of an ongoing wildfire into Google search, and the site will now bring up a map featuring a near-real-time boundary of the fire. Google revealed the feature today, which was piloted in California last year and will now be available across the US.
Google Maps will also update users with road closures and provide them with directions that help them avoid danger and roadblocks. If someone is looking at an area near a blaze on Google Maps, they’ll get an alert.
Image: Google Google search view of what people will see in the new feature.
Getting accurate information to people near a wildfire can save lives. It’s also a constant challenge for emergency responders because the situation can change...
