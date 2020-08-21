|
An exec explains why Google Cloud is making a 'massive investment' in its partners and aims to have them involved in 100% of its new deals as it takes on Microsoft and Amazon (GOOG, GOOGL)
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
· Google Cloud aim to involve its partners in 100% of its customer deals.
· Google Cloud has been investing heavily in its partnership program, and a report from IDC found that partner revenue from Google Cloud opportunities will more than triple by 2025.
· Rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft both have well-established...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this