Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

An exec explains why Google Cloud is making a 'massive investment' in its partners and aims to have them involved in 100% of its new deals as it takes on Microsoft and Amazon (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
An exec explains why Google Cloud is making a 'massive investment' in its partners and aims to have them involved in 100% of its new deals as it takes on Microsoft and Amazon (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google Cloud aim to involve its partners in 100% of its customer deals.
· Google Cloud has been investing heavily in its partnership program, and a report from IDC found that partner revenue from Google Cloud opportunities will more than triple by 2025.
· Rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft both have well-established...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android [Video]

Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android

With the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 handset, the company has unveiled a unique Xbox Game Pass partnership. The tech company Microsoft has joined hands with Samsung to include a special..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Amazon Orders, Cloud Usage Surge Amid Stay-at-Home Orders [Video]

Amazon Orders, Cloud Usage Surge Amid Stay-at-Home Orders

E-commerce giant Amazon saw a massive increase in online orders and usage of its cloud service.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:13Published
Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices [Video]

Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices

The cloud storage service, Google One launched by Google in 2018 will now backup the data on iOS and Android phones for free with the Google account. According to the Verge, iOS app will backup the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this