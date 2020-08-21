Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon just added the first Black woman to its elite 'S-team,' a group of top execs that serve as Jeff Bezos' most trusted advisers (AMZN)

Business Insider Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Amazon just added the first Black woman to its elite 'S-team,' a group of top execs that serve as Jeff Bezos' most trusted advisers (AMZN)· Amazon has added the first Black member to its prestigious S-team, a group of executives that advises CEO Jeff Bezos.
· Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment, is joining the S-team — along with John Felton and Dave Treadwell — as consumer chief Jeff Wilke departs the company. 
·...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Kamala Harris, for the people'

'Kamala Harris, for the people' 03:27

 In her historic first speech after becoming the first Black woman on a major-party presidential ticket, Kamala Harris spoke of the those on whose shoulders she stands, from the late Shirley Chisholm - the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress - to her own mother.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UMD Grad To Be First Black Woman To Live On ISS [Video]

UMD Grad To Be First Black Woman To Live On ISS

UMD Grad To Be First Black Woman To Live On ISS

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published
First black-owned nail school in Arizona to open Tucson [Video]

First black-owned nail school in Arizona to open Tucson

A woman is opening a nail school is town that is partnering with nonprofits to give scholarships to youth that are coming out of foster care and living on the streets. It's the first black-owned nail..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:23Published
2021 Ram 1500 TRX With Mopar Parts Design Preview [Video]

2021 Ram 1500 TRX With Mopar Parts Design Preview

The 2021 Ram TRX combines all-new features, technology and authentic premium materials with extreme performance, class-leading quality, comfort and durability. The interior design team chose premium..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon's big shakeup: Jeff Bezos's No. 2 leaves, and the top leadership circle adds its first Black woman — here's the full list of Bezos's 'S-team' (AMZN)

Amazon's big shakeup: Jeff Bezos's No. 2 leaves, and the top leadership circle adds its first Black woman — here's the full list of Bezos's 'S-team' (AMZN) · Amazon announced on Friday that Jeff Wilke, CEO of worldwide consumer, is stepping down early next year. · Dave Clark, SVP of worldwide operations, will be...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

florinppz

Florin Pupăză Amazon just added the first Black woman to its elite 'S-team,' a group of top execs that serve as Jeff Bezos' most… https://t.co/PgbYstZZhj 23 hours ago

RebeccaEliz1

Rebecca Kranthi Amazon just added the first Black woman to its elite 'S-team,' a group of top execs that serve as Jeff Bezos' most… https://t.co/T90fF9qCxZ 1 day ago

just_key25

Kee RT @blackenterprise: Amazon has added its first Black executive to Jeff Bezos’ inner circle after calls for the retail giant to add more di… 2 days ago

spaceageoracle

The Delta Snake Review RT @flyingronaldo: Book reviews "A great children’s story through and through especially with the added bonus of the gorgeous illustratio… 2 days ago

shawnbrinkauth2

Shawn D. Brink RT @rlind1968: Hello all my #amwriting and #WritingCommunity friends. I have just released my first book again for its 10th anniversary, re… 2 days ago

zenkosi_ntabeni

źŃ RT @businessinsider: Amazon just added the first Black woman to its elite 'S-team,' a group of top execs that serve as Jeff Bezos' most tru… 3 days ago

nehachirp

Neha Chaudhary Amazon just added the first Black woman to its elite 'S-team,' a group of top execs that serve as Jeff Bezos' most… https://t.co/oyauhDZebA 3 days ago

rabuchin

Steve Rabuchin Amazon just added the first Black woman to its elite 'S-team,' a group of top execs that serve as Jeff Bezos' most… https://t.co/iMzkM6FhWN 3 days ago