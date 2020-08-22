Palantir's direct listing breaks with Spotify and Slack in one critical way that affects insiders' ability to cash in their shares Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

· Palantir Technologies is reportedly adding a lockup period to its direct listing, limiting investors' ability to sell shares immediately after the company starts trading.

· Through the plan, investors could sell about 20% of their shares immediately.

· Spotify and Slack, the two companies that paved the way for direct... · Palantir Technologies is reportedly adding a lockup period to its direct listing, limiting investors' ability to sell shares immediately after the company starts trading.· Through the plan, investors could sell about 20% of their shares immediately.· Spotify and Slack, the two companies that paved the way for direct 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SSPs Have Critical Role In OTT Ad Sales: Essence’s Fisher



In a medium where more of the ad inventory is sold by the people who actually make the content, the software they use to facilitate transactions will have an increasingly important role. After a decade.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:18 Published on July 9, 2020 DISH’s Robertson Sees Programmatic TV Rising In Pandemic



The COVID-19 pandemic has up-ended all the norms of traditional TV ad buying, with the usual upfront ad sales season largely suspended. That is what happens when brands, uncertain about their future.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:43 Published on June 30, 2020

Tweets about this H.A. Barasa😎 RT @businessinsider: Palantir's direct listing breaks with Spotify and Slack in one critical way that affects insiders' ability to cash in… 7 minutes ago Business Insider Palantir's direct listing breaks with Spotify and Slack in one critical way that affects insiders' ability to cash… https://t.co/wlsdKtWqPU 17 minutes ago

