|
Zoom is being hit by significant outages that are preventing people from joining or creating video meetings (ZM)
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
· Zoom experienced massive outages Monday morning that prevented people from using the videoconferencing app.
· Thousands of users worldwide reported that they were unable to log in or start video calls using Zoom, according to Down Detector.
· A Zoom spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider that it received...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this