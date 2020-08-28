Apple stock split takes effect on Monday, here’s what analysts predict could happen Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Apple’s 4 for 1 stock split is set for Monday, August 31 and ahead of it analysts are weighing in on how the move will impact the stock’s share price. While historically AAPL has seen on average a 10.4% increase 12 months after its stock splits, there are a couple of factors that could hint at stronger than average gains for Apple shares this time around.



