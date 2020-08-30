Global  
 

Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever

engadget Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Twitter has a new record for the most liked tweet, but it’s a bittersweet moment. The social network has confirmed (via Deadline) that the late Chadwick Boseman’s last post, the news of his death by his family, is the “most liked tweet ever.” The Bla...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Chadwick Boseman urged Josh Gad to appreciate life in his final texts

Chadwick Boseman urged Josh Gad to appreciate life in his final texts 01:26

 Josh Gad has shared his moving final messages from Chadwick Boseman.

