Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () Twitter has a new record for the most liked tweet, but it’s a bittersweet moment. The social network has confirmed (via Deadline) that the late Chadwick Boseman’s last post, the news of his death by his family, is the “most liked tweet ever.” The Bla...
On Friday, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer.
The tributes from Hollywood luminaries are pouring in.
Lena Waithe "Gutted at the loss of you. We needed you now more than ever. I loved you, man. We..