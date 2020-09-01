REI’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, more from $20 Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

REI’s Labor Day Sale is live with *up to 50% off* The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s North Face Cragmount Fleece Jacket. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find it for just *$50*. This cozy jacket comes in three color options and the heavy-weight fleece material was designed to keep you warm in cooler temperatures. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from REI.



more… 👓 View full article

