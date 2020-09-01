REI’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, more from $20
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () REI’s Labor Day Sale is live with *up to 50% off* The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s North Face Cragmount Fleece Jacket. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find it for just *$50*. This cozy jacket comes in three color options and the heavy-weight fleece material was designed to keep you warm in cooler temperatures. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from REI.
It's Labor Day weekend, which is normally a huge travel weekend, but nothing is normal in 2020 with a pandemic changing plans for many. Labor Day weekend is summer's last hurrah, but in the middle of a pandemic, AAA, which normally predicts travel, finds itself in a unique situation.