REI’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, more from $20

9to5Toys Tuesday, 1 September 2020
REI’s Labor Day Sale is live with *up to 50% off* The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s North Face Cragmount Fleece Jacket. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find it for just *$50*. This cozy jacket comes in three color options and the heavy-weight fleece material was designed to keep you warm in cooler temperatures. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from REI.

Video Credit: WBAL - Published
News video: AAA expects more car travel than plane travel for Labor Day Weekend

AAA expects more car travel than plane travel for Labor Day Weekend 01:44

 It's Labor Day weekend, which is normally a huge travel weekend, but nothing is normal in 2020 with a pandemic changing plans for many. Labor Day weekend is summer's last hurrah, but in the middle of a pandemic, AAA, which normally predicts travel, finds itself in a unique situation.

