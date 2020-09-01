Nvidia announces is new RTX 3080 GPU, priced at $699 and launching September 17th Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Nvidia is unveiling its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards today. Nvidia has been teasing these new cards for weeks, and there have also been plenty of leaks before the RTX 3080 was made official today. Based on Nvidia's new Ampere architecture, the RTX 3080 is designed to succeed the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti cards with improved performance and ray-tracing support.Nvidia is promising big performance with the RTX 3080, up to two times that of the RTX 2080, and faster than even Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti card. The card will ship with 10GB of G6X memory, and will be priced at $699 when it ships on September 17th.At the heart of this new GPU is an updated thermal design. Nvidia has created a new pennant-shaped board for its...


