|
Nvidia’s new RTX 3090 is a $1,499 monster GPU designed for 8K gaming
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Nvidia might have just announced its RTX 3080 successor to the RTX 2080, but the company also had a surprise giant GPU ready: the RTX 3090. While the RTX 3080 will ship with 10GB of GDDR6X memory, the RTX 3090 ships with a huge 24GB of GDDR6X memory. Nvidia is promising that the RTX 3090 will be capable of 60fps gaming at 8K resolutions. This new flagship card is more akin to Nvidia’s Titan series and will ship on September 24th priced at $1,499.
The RTX 3090 is based on Nvidia’s Ampere GPU architecture, which promises some impressive performance gains for PC gaming and ray tracing. Nvidia claims the RTX 3090 is the “world’s first 8K gaming GPU,” with 8K HDR ShadowPlay support, HDMI 2.1, and a whole lot more.
Nvidia ...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nvidia American technology company
Fortnite is getting Nvidia RTX ray tracing support on PCImage: Epic Games
Nvidia on Tuesday announced that Epic Games is bringing real-time ray tracing to the PC version of Fortnite. The announcement came..
The Verge
Nvidia announces is new RTX 3080 GPU, priced at $699 and launching September 17thNvidia is unveiling its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards today. Nvidia has been teasing these new cards for weeks, and there have also been plenty of..
The Verge
How to watch Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 event at 12PM ET / 9AM PTIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Nvidia is promising “the biggest breakthough in PC gaming since 1999” today with its GeForce event. The..
The Verge
Intel helped develop PC-exclusive Avengers graphics improvementsIntel has teamed up with Square Enix’s Crystal Dynamics game studio to optimize the graphics for the upcoming Avengers game, specifically for PC players...
The Verge
8K resolution Video size standard
Tweets about this