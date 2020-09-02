Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Magic Launcher Pro, GPS Navigation, more

Global  
 

9to5Toys Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While much of yesterday’s most notable offers are still down below, today we are tracking some solid productivity price drops as well as art suites, photo manipulation apps, and more. Highlights of today’s collection includes titles like Magic Launcher Pro, GPS Navigation & Maps, Big Photo, Logo Creator, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. more…
