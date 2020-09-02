Banana Republic’s Labor Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide with thousands of new arrivals Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )





more… Banana Republic's Labor Day Sale is offering* 40% off* sitewide with thousands of new arrivals and *50% off* all pants, dresses, and men's button-down shirts. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or complimentary 2-3 day delivery on orders of $150 with code *BRSHIP* at checkout. Banana Republic is known for its high-quality and timeless apparel. One of our top picks for men is the Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt. This style is a fall classic and it's currently on sale for *$39*. To compare, it was originally priced at $80. It's also double-brushed for an extra-soft feel and it's versatile to pair with jeans or khaki pants alike. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Banana Republic.more…


