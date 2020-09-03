PM Modi’s Website Twitter Account Hacked, Asked For Donations Via Cryptocurrency
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () The Twitter account of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked today. The hacker posted a series of tweets asking followers for PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) donations through cryptocurrency. This news was confirmed by Twitter as well, and it has taken steps to secure the account. This security breach comes after a […]
The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked early Thursday morning and the hackers sent out tweets asking people to donate to the Prime Minister's national relief fund using cryptocurrency. The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of...