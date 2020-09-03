Global  
 

PM Modi’s Website Twitter Account Hacked, Asked For Donations Via Cryptocurrency

Fossbytes Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The Twitter account of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked today. The hacker posted a series of tweets asking followers for PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) donations through cryptocurrency. This news was confirmed by Twitter as well, and it has taken steps to secure the account. This security breach comes after a […]
News video: PM Modi's Twitter account for personal website & app hacked | Oneindia News

PM Modi's Twitter account for personal website & app hacked | Oneindia News 01:16

 The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked early Thursday morning and the hackers sent out tweets asking people to donate to the Prime Minister's national relief fund using cryptocurrency. The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of...

