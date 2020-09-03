|
Twitter and Facebook wrestle with Trump telling Americans to vote twice
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
President Trump’s recent suggestion that North Carolina voters should cast multiple ballots has run afoul of Twitter’s election integrity rules. In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president elaborated on previous statements in which he encouraged Americans to vote twice to “check” vote-by-mail systems. Trump made the initial comments in a local television interview […]
