|
The Witcher 3 Is Getting a Next-Gen Visual Upgrade for PC, PS5, XSX
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
-The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-
On top of the phenomenal writing and excellent game design, the entire world of The Witcher 3 is brimming with visual splendor. We've already seen how much better the game can look when it's running on a high-end gaming PC, and there's no doubt that the game would benefit significantly from a PS4 Pro optimization patch. Unfortunately, an update isn't in the cards any time soon.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting an upgrade for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 -- but PC, Xbox One, and PS4 owners who own the existing game can expect the upgrade for free.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this