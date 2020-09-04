The Witcher 3 Is Getting a Next-Gen Visual Upgrade for PC, PS5, XSX Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On top of the phenomenal writing and excellent game design, the entire world of The Witcher 3 is brimming with visual splendor. We've already seen how much better the game can look when it's running on a high-end gaming PC, and there's no doubt that the game would benefit significantly from a PS4 Pro optimization patch. Unfortunately, an update isn't in the cards any time soon.



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting an upgrade for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 -- but PC, Xbox One, and PS4 owners who own the existing game can expect the upgrade for free. -The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-On top of the phenomenal writing and excellent game design, the entire world of The Witcher 3 is brimming with visual splendor. We've already seen how much better the game can look when it's running on a high-end gaming PC, and there's no doubt that the game would benefit significantly from a PS4 Pro optimization patch. Unfortunately, an update isn't in the cards any time soon.The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting an upgrade for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 -- but PC, Xbox One, and PS4 owners who own the existing game can expect the upgrade for free. 👓 View full article

