Report: Apple to begin iPhone 12 mass production soon, AirTags production already started

Apple is set to begin mass production of the iPhone 12 later this month, according to a report from Nikkei. It says at least one of the four 5G-enabled iPhone 12 models will ramp production in mid-September, about one month later than a normal year. Production lines for the entire lineup will start up later in the month and the first weeks of October.



Apple’s CFO has already told the world that the iPhone 12 will launch a few weeks later than usual, suggesting an October release date. The Nikkei report also says that Apple’s long-rumored competitor to Tile trackers, dubbed Apple AirTags, are already at the mass production stage.



