'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' is a hack-and-slash 'Breath of the Wild' prequel Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Nintendo is still working on its Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, but in the meantime, it has another related title to announce. Today, the company revealed that it’s working on a prequel: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The game is set... 👓 View full article