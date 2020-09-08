Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the Breath of the Wild prequel we need

The Next Web Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the Breath of the Wild prequel we needNintendo revealed it’s working on a new Legend of Zelda game — of a sort. Specifically, it’s making another Hyrule Warriors spin-off, this time a prequel to Breath of the Wild set in the titular Age of Calamity. And while it’s not the much-anticipated sequel, at least it’s something. Any Zelda is better than no Zelda. The gameplay looks about typical for Dynasty Warriors — or its predecessor, Hyrule Warriors. We’ll have multiple playable characters, including Link, Zelda, Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, and Revali. Multiple enemy types show up, including the Guardians and Lynels. There’s not much gameplay footage to be had, but what there is is pretty great. I didn’t know…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' is a hack-and-slash 'Breath of the Wild' prequel

 Nintendo is still working on its Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, but in the meantime, it has another related title to announce. Today, the company...
engadget

Shred monsters as Zelda and others in ‘Breath of the Wild’ prequel ‘Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’

 Nintendo has announced a surprise spin-off prequel to its modern classic Breath of the Wild, an action-focused game called Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity....
TechCrunch Also reported by •9to5ToysPolygon

Nintendo's new 'Hyrule Warriors' Zelda game returns us to 'Breath of the Wild'

 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fans learned of a "great calamity" that occurred long before the events of that hit Nintendo Switch launch game. Now...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Lunariaeclipse1

Moonie✨ will open commissions soon. RT @IGN: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has been announced, a new game set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. http… 11 minutes ago

ClemensZackery

💕 Faith 💕 RT @Stealth40k: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity debut at #2 on Amazon US, currently behind Super Mario 3D All Stars. It has a chance at b… 13 minutes ago

GaimzPhil

Phil Gaimz @DaleHun427 @NintendoBlackC ...to be fair, this is coming from a Kingdom Hearts fan who wouldn't have thought twice… https://t.co/qVbggytHoK 14 minutes ago

jordanstarkey22

j ::) RT @NintendoUK: A story set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild... Travel into Hyrule’s past and fight to prevent the… 23 minutes ago

_Charlottee_99

ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕠𝕥𝕥𝕖 (モイぅ) ⛩ RT @NintendoUK: Introducing Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a new story set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, arr… 41 minutes ago

Kamigsrk

Love, Zach @EJInfinite94 @FenyxRising I hope you realize that Nintendo is literally making Breath of The Wild 2 as we speak. T… https://t.co/f5usLzsHuP 43 minutes ago

DAMlENLAVEY

chrys, nonbinary villain RT @Nibellion: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity announced "Announcing a new title set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the… 1 hour ago

rudipitt

Rudi A.R. RT @DeadarticGames: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - A story 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild https://t.co/GekHv3… 1 hour ago