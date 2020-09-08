Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the Breath of the Wild prequel we need Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Nintendo revealed it’s working on a new Legend of Zelda game — of a sort. Specifically, it’s making another Hyrule Warriors spin-off, this time a prequel to Breath of the Wild set in the titular Age of Calamity. And while it’s not the much-anticipated sequel, at least it’s something. Any Zelda is better than no Zelda. The gameplay looks about typical for Dynasty Warriors — or its predecessor, Hyrule Warriors. We’ll have multiple playable characters, including Link, Zelda, Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, and Revali. Multiple enemy types show up, including the Guardians and Lynels. There’s not much gameplay footage to be had, but what there is is pretty great. I didn’t know…



