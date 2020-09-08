Global  
 

Nintendo's new Zelda game 'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' is now available to pre-order

Mashable Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *As of Sept. 8, the new Zelda game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available to pre-order on Nintendo.com and in the Nintendo eShop.

It's not quite the Breath of the Wild sequel everyone's been clamoring for, but you know what? We'll take it. 

In a surprise announcement,...
