|
|
|
Nintendo's new Zelda game 'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' is now available to pre-order
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *As of Sept. 8, the new Zelda game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available to pre-order on Nintendo.com and in the Nintendo eShop.
--------------------
It's not quite the Breath of the Wild sequel everyone's been clamoring for, but you know what? We'll take it.
In a surprise announcement,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Older Americans are done letting aging get in the way of dating
Older Americans are ready for love, three in ten searching for romance would consider going on a dating show for seniors, according to new research. The study of 1,000 Americans over the age of 50..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
|
New Rapid Saliva-Based Covid-19 Test Could Be a 'Game Changer'
Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have created a rapid detection COVID-19 test.
The "SalivaDirect" test received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published
|
Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400%
Nintendo Profits Soar
More Than 400% The gaming giant posted its earnings on
Thursday, revealing $1.37 billion in operating
profit for the second quarter of 2020. Nintendo's sales have also doubled..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|