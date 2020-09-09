Microsoft reveals Xbox Series S specs, promises four times the processing power of Xbox One Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Microsoft is fully detailing its new Xbox Series S console today. The $299 next-gen console will arrive on November 10th, designed to be a more affordable option for 1440p gaming. Microsoft is using the same CPU from the Xbox



Microsoft is fully detailing its new Xbox Series S console today. The $299 next-gen console will arrive on November 10th, designed to be a more affordable option for 1440p gaming. Microsoft is using the same CPU from the Xbox Series X inside the Series S, running at 3.6Hz. This is only slightly slower than the 3.8GHz speed the Zen 2-based CPU runs at in the Series X. "The primary difference between Xbox Series X and S is the GPU," explains Jason Ronald, Microsoft's director of Xbox program management. "Xbox Series S delivers four times the processing power of an Xbox One console and supports experiences up to 120fps," says Liz Hamren, head of platform engineering and hardware at Xbox.


