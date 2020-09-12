Global  
 

Sony announces PS5 event for Wednesday September 16th

The Verge Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Sony announces PS5 event for Wednesday September 16thSony is holding a special PlayStation 5 event next week. The company will broadcast a 40-minute “digital showcase” on Wednesday, September 16th that will include updates from first-party Sony game studios and third-party partners. Sony is pitching the event as “one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)” before the console launches.

It’s also likely we’ll get a release date and price for the PlayStation 5. Microsoft was originally planning to announce its Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X launch plans and pricing next week, before the $299 price of the Series S leaked. Sony opened up pre-registration for PS5 preorders last month, but the company still hasn’t shared a date for official preorders or...
