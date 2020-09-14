GAP takes extra 50% off clearance from $10: Jeans, t-shirts, jackets, more Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

GAP is currently offering an* extra 50% off* all sale items with promo code* ALLYOU* at checkout. Plus, GAP is taking* up to 50% off* sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men are the Easy Taper Jeans. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just *$20*. These jeans feature a grey wash that’s very on-trend and flattering. This style will pair perfectly with fall clothing including sweaters, jackets, shirts, and more. They’re also infused with stretch to add comfort and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.



more… 👓 View full article

