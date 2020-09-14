Official PlayStation 5 price and release date expected in this week’s showcase Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

We may very well be getting the PlayStation 5 price and release date this week. Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog to announce a new showcase event scheduled for Wednesday. The upcoming presentation will be an all-digital one being billed as a last chance to take a look at some of the biggest PS5 launch titles and beyond. But considering all of the details we got from Microsoft last week, we are very much expecting to also see the official PlayStation 5 price and release date. More details below. more… 👓 View full article

