Official PlayStation 5 price and release date expected in this week’s showcase
Monday, 14 September 2020 () We may very well be getting the PlayStation 5 price and release date this week. Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog to announce a new showcase event scheduled for Wednesday. The upcoming presentation will be an all-digital one being billed as a last chance to take a look at some of the biggest PS5 launch titles and beyond. But considering all of the details we got from Microsoft last week, we are very much expecting to also see the official PlayStation 5 price and release date. More details below. more…
This week, we talk about: - the prices, specs and release date for the Xbox Series S and Series X - AMD announcing an announcement for their latest graphics cards - Crysis Remastered looking to tax our..
Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of..