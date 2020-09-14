Global  
 

Official PlayStation 5 price and release date expected in this week’s showcase

9to5Toys Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
We may very well be getting the PlayStation 5 price and release date this week. Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog to announce a new showcase event scheduled for Wednesday. The upcoming presentation will be an all-digital one being billed as a last chance to take a look at some of the biggest PS5 launch titles and beyond. But considering all of the details we got from Microsoft last week, we are very much expecting to also see the official PlayStation 5 price and release date. More details below. more…
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Alicia Keys announces new album release date

Alicia Keys announces new album release date 01:10

 The singer posted a video announcement on social media for her upcoming self-titled album, ‘Alicia’.

