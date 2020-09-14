Microsoft's cloud gaming service isn't finished until there's a Windows 10 app
Monday, 14 September 2020 () On Monday, Microsoft announced more than 150 games that consumers will be able to play on its cloud gaming initiative (formerly known as Project xCloud) beginning September 15. But the cloud-gaming initiative omits one key feature: the ability to play on a PC.
Microsoft began offering Project xCloud as a beta late last year, and the technology is a marvelous achievement. You can play otherwise top-tier games on an Android tablet or phone, powered by Microsoft’s network of cloud servers. (Cloud gaming runs on a powerful though remote GPU, meaning that even a smartphone can “run” a top-tier, AAA game.) The service, now simply called "cloud gaming," is part of Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription, available for $15 per month. (Or less, if you know how to work the system.)
