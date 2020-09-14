Microsoft's cloud gaming service isn't finished until there's a Windows 10 app Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

On Monday, Microsoft announced more than 150 games that consumers will be able to play on its cloud gaming initiative (formerly known as Project xCloud) beginning September 15. But the cloud-gaming initiative omits one key feature: the ability to play on a PC.



Microsoft began offering Project xCloud as a beta late last year, and the technology is a marvelous achievement. You can play otherwise top-tier games on an Android tablet or phone, powered by Microsoft’s network of cloud servers. (Cloud gaming runs on a powerful though remote GPU, meaning that even a smartphone can “run” a top-tier, AAA game.) The service, now simply called "cloud gaming," is part of Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription, available for $15 per month. (Or less, if you know how to work the system.)



