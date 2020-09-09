Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Sets Xbox Series X Price, Release Date

The Wrap Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Microsoft Sets Xbox Series X Price, Release DateMicrosoft announced Wednesday that its next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, will cost buyers roughly $500 and be released on Nov. 10.

Players can pre-order the console online beginning Sept. 22.

The previous Xbox console, the Xbox One, originally sold for a slightly lower price, roughly $385. The Xbox Series X is reportedly packed with new hardware that will let players game faster and with more detail than the previous edition. By setting this price now, Microsoft could force competitor Sony into revising its pricing model for the upcoming PlayStation 6 console — which has been rumored to cost up to $600.

For gamers who want a taste of the next-generation game processing software but have a limited budget, Xbox also announced a smaller, cheaper console called the Xbox Series S, which will sell for $299.

*Also Read:* Here's Everything You Need to Know About The Xbox Series X

“Developing two consoles in parallel from the beginning enables us to deliver the most powerful console ever in Xbox Series X and make next-gen gaming available and affordable to more players on day one with Xbox Series S,” Microsoft said in a statement Wednesday.

Microsoft will offer players who buy either of the next-generation consoles and subscribe to its game streaming service Game Pass Ultimate free additional access to Electronic Arts’ cloud gaming platform, EA Play, which combined give players access to over 200 streamable games.

While the Xbox Series X is on track for a holiday launch, some games on the platform are delayed — including Microsoft’s flagship “Halo Infinite” title, which was supposed to launch on the new console this holiday season but will now ship in 2021.

Check out the Xbox announcement below:



This is the tweet…

Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)
Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP)

Release date: November 10

Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ

— Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Xbox, Ubisoft and Every Virtual Gaming Announcement Scheduled This Summer

Here's Everything You Need to Know About The Xbox Series X

NBC's Peacock Will Have an Xbox One App
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series S

Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series S 01:12

 News of the "smallest Xbox ever" was confirmed Tuesday via Twitter

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Witcher 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with some big free updates [Video]

The Witcher 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with some big free updates

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free makeover and all the trimmings.CD Projekt announced that an updated version of the award-winning game (over 800 awards..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published
Microsoft Shares First Look at Xbox Series X Dashboard [Video]

Microsoft Shares First Look at Xbox Series X Dashboard

The gaming giant has unveiled the newly-titled Xbox Experience.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Gotham Knights - DC FanDome World Premiere Trailer [Video]

Gotham Knights - DC FanDome World Premiere Trailer

Check out the official DC FanDome trailer for the action video game Gotham Knights. It will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Gotham..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 04:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft officially unveils Xbox Series X/S price and release date

 We now have the official Xbox Series X price and release date along with even more Series S details. Yesterday we got official confirmation on the disc-less...
9to5Toys

The Xbox Series X vs. the Xbox Series S: What's the difference?

 This week was a real deluge of big news about the next Xbox, including its price, release date and the announcement of a cheaper, less powerful version. So now...
engadget

Xbox Series S: Microsoft confirms price and release date

 Next-generation system will its "smallest console ever" when it goes on sale in November.
BBC News


Tweets about this