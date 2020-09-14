Microsoft Adds Company of Heroes 2, Halo 3: ODST, More Titles to Xbox Game Pass Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

We're just one day away from the official launch of Project xCloud and Microsoft announced that more than 100 games will be playable on Android devices starting September 15. The only thing you need to do to be able to play these games is to make sure that you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which will give you access to all the library not just on your Android device, but also on Xbox One and PC. It has become accustomed for Microsoft to add new games to the Xbox Game Pass library each month, although some of the titles are leaving the subscription-based service from time to time. For this month, Microsoft prepared five new titles that will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers starting September 17. The first to be added to Xbox Game Pass is Company of Heroes 2, which arrives on September 17. This one will only be available on PC, so a basic ... We're just one day away from the official launch of Project xCloud and Microsoft announced that more than 100 games will be playable on Android devices starting September 15. The only thing you need to do to be able to play these games is to make sure that you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which will give you access to all the library not just on your Android device, but also on Xbox One and PC. It has become accustomed for Microsoft to add new games to the Xbox Game Pass library each month, although some of the titles are leaving the subscription-based service from time to time. For this month, Microsoft prepared five new titles that will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers starting September 17. The first to be added to Xbox Game Pass is Company of Heroes 2, which arrives on September 17. This one will only be available on PC, so a basic ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 3 days ago APEX LEGENDS Season 6 01:08 APEX LEGENDS Season 6 Trailer - Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. Developer: Respawn Entertainment Engine: Source Mode(s): Multiplayer Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One,... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Greatest Video Game Documentaries



These documentaries prove just how much passion can be found in the world of gaming. For this list we'll be looking at the 10 greatest video game documentary films ever made. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:40 Published 5 minutes ago The Video Game With The Biggest Cut Content



Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’re talking about the Game With the Biggest Cut Content, which is none other than “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.” Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 07:57 Published 11 minutes ago 7 Amazing Video Games You Can't Actually Play Anymore



Not every video game is made available forever, and over the past couple decades some good games have vanished into the aether. For this list we're looking at great games that were taken down and are.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 06:37 Published 13 minutes ago

Tweets about this

