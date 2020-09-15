Old Navy’s Fall Event takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off totals

Global  
 

9to5Toys Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Old Navy takes* up to 50% off* sitewide with jeans starting at* $10*. Prices are as marked. Plus, Old Navy is offering an* extra 20% off* your order with promo code *SWEET* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Athletic Taper Built-In Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to *$28*. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $40. This style is a perfect option for fall and it has a flattering fit that’s also comfortable. It also has a great hem to roll so you can show off your fall kicks. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.

Old Navy's Labor Day Event offers deals from just $6 + up to 60% off sitewide

 Old Navy's Labor Day Sale takes *up to 60% off* everything with deals from *$6*. This sale is a perfect way to update your wardrobe for this fall with deals on...
9to5Toys


